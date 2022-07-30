Ladakh: Lokmat dedicates Kargil War Memorial Home to jawans

Kargil War Memorial Home, a facility built for soldiers engaged in protecting the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, was dedicated to jawans on Vijay Diwas (July 26).

The environment-friendly home was built with contribution by Lokmat Foundation and donations from public. Lokmat Media editorial board chairman and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda dedicated the home to jawans in the presence of Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Major General Nagendra Singh and the editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media Rajendra Darda. The facility was designed by famous engineer-turned-educationist Sonam Wangchuk.