Kumbh: Pilgrims entry to ghats only after Covid test

Indian Hindu devotees return after taking a holy dip at Sangam- the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers- during the auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on February 4, 2019.

PILGRIMS WILL be allowed to enter the ghats of Ganga to take the holy dip during the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar only after a Covid-19 test. Facilities of antigen testing will be set up at the entry points in the Kumbh Mela area.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting called by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela — from January 1 to April 30 next year.

At the meeting, Rawat directed officials to issue a detailed advisory for the pilgrims. He asked them to make arrangements for registration of visitors on a portal and antigen testing at all the entry points. He directed the officials to ensure that people can come for the kumbh snan (holy dip) only after the Covid-19 test.

The Chief Minister also asked them to ensure availability of masks for the pilgrims with support of self-help groups, and make arrangements for health facilities at all entry points.

The meeting held discussions to prepare a plan in consultation with other states to control the number of pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela. Seven million devotees attended the last Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in 2010.

