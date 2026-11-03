Rising heat stress pushing South Asia’s coral reefs to brink of extinction, warns new ZSI study

Written by Sharanyo Basu
A new study undertaken by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has classified all 13 coral reefs in the South Asian region as “critically endangered”, while taking into account the future projected ocean warming and marine heat stress.
This is as per a new paper, titled “Red List of Ecosystems Assessment of South Asian Coral Reefs”, and co-authored by ZSI scientists.
Evaluating the extinction risk of entire ecological systems, the report reveals that 96 per cent of all assessed coral reef units globally (accounting for 99.8 per cent of total reef area) are classified as “critically endangered” when accounting for future projected ocean warming and marine heat stress over the next 50 years.
4 sites in India
The 13 coral reef ecoregions reclassified as “critically endangered” in South Asia — spanning over 8,000 sq km across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Chagos Archipelago — represent about 4 per cent of the world’s total coral reef area.
Four of these vital ecoregions are in India: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, the south coast of India spanning the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, and the west coast including the Gulf of Kutch.
The study
Powered by 18 years of ground data contributed heavily by scientists at the ZSI, the assessment reveals that rapidly rising marine heatwaves and recurring mass coral bleaching events over the next 50 years could push these ancient underwater ecosystems past a point of no return.
This is the first-ever global coral reef ecosystem assessment conducted under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Ecosystems — unveiled at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia.
ZSI researchers Dr C Raghunathan, Dr Tamal Mondal, Dr J S Yogesh Kumar, and Dr Chandran Rethinaraj served as co-authors on the regional report, contributing decades of long-term national biodiversity research, field surveys, reef mapping, coral taxonomy, and marine species monitoring.
‘Dead sea’ warning
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr. Tamal Mondal said, “This was the first ecosystem assessment of the world… The IUCN approached the ZSI around September last year, and the scientists were then trained in Sri Lanka.”
He said that of the nine parameters IUCN has set that evaluate the level of risk for different species, ‘critically endangered’ is the eighth stage. “A species becomes extinct if any more risk is posed at this stage.”
Stressing the importance of coral reefs, Dr Mondal said they are one of the oldest ecosystems in the world, and are called “marine rainforests”. “Extinction of coral reefs would mean eventual extinction of fish, sandy beaches, and all forms of marine ecosystem that we know of. This would create a dead sea,” he said.
According to the ZSI, India delivered the single largest national contribution to the analysis of monitoring sites.
(The author is an intern at The Indian Express, Kolkata)