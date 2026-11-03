Rising heat stress pushing South Asia’s coral reefs to brink of extinction, warns new ZSI study

Written by Sharanyo Basu

A new study undertaken by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has classified all 13 coral reefs in the South Asian region as “critically endangered”, while taking into account the future projected ocean warming and marine heat stress.

This is as per a new paper, titled “Red List of Ecosystems Assessment of South Asian Coral Reefs”, and co-authored by ZSI scientists.

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Evaluating the extinction risk of entire ecological systems, the report reveals that 96 per cent of all assessed coral reef units globally (accounting for 99.8 per cent of total reef area) are classified as “critically endangered” when accounting for future projected ocean warming and marine heat stress over the next 50 years.