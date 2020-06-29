Zomato staff burn uniform to protest Chinese investment in company

The agitation comes in the backdrop of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. The agitation comes in the backdrop of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

A group of employees working for Zomato food delivery platform burnt their official t-shirts in Behala, Kolkata, on Saturday to protest against Chinese investment in the firm.

The protest came in the backdrop of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

Some protesters claimed that they have quit their jobs as Zomato has a sizeable Chinese investment.

In 2018, Ant Financial, a part of Chinese major Alibaba, had invested $210 million in Zomato for a 14.7 per cent stake. The food delivery major recently raised an additional $150 million from Ant Financial.

One of the protesters said, “The Chinese cannot attack our Indian Army jawans as they are making profits from here. They are entering into our land, which is not acceptable. As our company has Chinese investment, we have decided not to be associated with it anymore.”

Later, they ripped their official t-shirts and burnt them in protest.

In May, Zomato laid off about 520 employees or 13 per cent of its workforce in a huge retrenchment exercise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zomato did not issue any official statement regarding this issue.

It was also not clear if the protesters were among those who had been retrenched.

