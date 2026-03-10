‘Zero tolerance for violence’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar warns against electoral malpractice but mum on voters in limbo

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, leading the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), concluded a high-level review of poll preparedness in West Bengal on Tuesday with a stern warning against electoral malpractice and a commitment to maintaining the “purity” of the voter list, but did not specify any deadline to clear the nearly 60 lakh names flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Accompanied by election commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, the CEC addressed a press conference in Kolkata, the “City of Joy”, saying that the upcoming Assembly elections would be conducted in a “violence-free and pressure-free environment”.

Addressing the contentious issue of voter deletions and duplications and adjudication cases following the SIR, the CEC detailed an unprecedented judicial oversight mechanism currently in place.

“With regards to names and duplications, the process is being progressed as per the directions of the Supreme Court and under the Chief Justice of West Bengal,” Kumar stated. “Judicial officers have already been appointed, and the learned judicial officers are taking decisions on the eligibility of electors in line with Article 326. As far as the voter list is concerned, in accordance with the Representation of People Act and the orders of SIR, the final list came out on February 28. There are certain cases of adjudication which are being processed by learned judicial officers,” he added.

The CEC explained that during the SIR process, lakhs of entries were flagged as potentially dead, shifted, or duplicate. “On examination of the draft list, it was found that a large number of cases were pending for a decision, and based on the orders of the honourable Supreme Court, these cases have been referred to learned judicial officers for adjudication,” he added. Kumar, however, did not mention any deadline to clear the adjudication cases.

He also dodged a question on the number of phases for the upcoming polls—a subject of intense debate among local parties. “Maharashtra was done in one phase. In West Bengal, how many phases the election should be done would be dependent on the law and order preparedness of the state machinery. The Election Commission will be going back to Delhi, and we will take the decision after reaching there,” he said.

‘Supplementary voter lists will be released’

The EC has also issued a clear directive to the state administration, including the chief secretary, director general of police, and district collectors, to ensure a level playing field.

Story continues below this ad

“The Election Commission wants to assure every voter of West Bengal that in the election process, every officer, regardless of their rank, will work strictly according to the law, rules, and the directions of the Election Commission. If any negligence is shown in this regard, then against that person, the strictest action will be taken,” he said.

“The EC has zero tolerance for violence and voter intimidation. Any person, including political figures, who engages in such acts against voters or election staff will face strict action. To further ensure voter safety and confidence, the strategic deployment of central forces alongside local police will be ensured,” he added.

He warned that the EC is reviewing cases of violence from past elections and that many have already resulted in penalties, while others remain under review. “The EC operates according to the Constitution and law, and does not respond to every political statement. In accordance with Supreme Court orders, supplementary voter lists will be released and made available on the official website,” Kumar said.

‘100 per cent webcasting’

In a move to bolster public confidence, the CEC announced that for the first time, West Bengal would see 100 per cent webcasting across its approximately 80,000 polling stations.

Story continues below this ad

“This is a major step to monitor any incidents and ensure the safety of the voters and the integrity of the polling process. A secure facility for depositing mobile phones will be available right outside the entrance of each polling station. This allows voters to safely leave their devices outside before entering the room to cast their vote,” said an official.

Responding to allegations of being partisan, the CEC maintained a principled distance from political rhetoric. “With regards to statements of certain political leaders, it may not be appropriate for the Election Commission to comment. India is a free democratic country and every political leader has a right to say what he deems fit,” he said.

Invoking the cultural heritage of the state, the CEC began his address by paying homage to Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. “West Bengal’s glorious treasure of culture, art, music, and science is known not only to India but the entire world,” he said. He ended with a direct appeal in Hindi and Bengali: “Paschim Bangal ke sabhi matdataon se Chunav Aayog ye aavhan karta hai ki aagami chunav hinsamukt aur dabaavmukt vatavaran mein honge…Chunab parbo, Paschim Bonger gorbo. (The election festival is the pride of West Bengal. The festival of elections is the pride of the nation).”