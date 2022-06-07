YouTuber Roddur Roy arrested in Goa for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee

The Kolkata police Tuesday arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy in Goa for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Roddur Roy has been arrested in Goa and will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand,” a senior Kolkata police official told indianexpress.com. Roy had reportedly made the remarks during a Facebook live programme.

A case was filed against Roy by Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta at the Chitpur police station, the police said. Roy had conducted a Facebook live mocking Banerjee’s literary award. He is known for his controversial social media posts.