Tuesday, June 07, 2022
YouTuber Roddur Roy arrested in Goa for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Roy had conducted a Facebook live mocking Banerjee’s literary award. He is known for his controversial social media posts.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
Updated: June 7, 2022 4:53:04 pm
YouTuber Roddur Roy and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (YouTube/File)

The Kolkata police Tuesday arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy in Goa for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Roddur Roy has been arrested in Goa and will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand,” a senior Kolkata police official told indianexpress.com. Roy had reportedly made the remarks during a Facebook live programme.

A case was filed against Roy by Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta at the Chitpur police station, the police said. Roy had conducted a Facebook live mocking Banerjee’s literary award. He is known for his controversial social media posts.

