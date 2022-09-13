scorecardresearch
Youth doesn’t need to leave Bengal, jobs will come to their doorsteps: Mamata

On the occasion, Banerjee distributed appointment letters to a few ITI pass outs of the state and also felicitated those who secured ranks in the all-India ITI examination, said officials, adding that nearly 11,000 appointment letters will be handed over to successful candidates in the state.

CM Mamata Banerjee felicitates an All India Trade Test topper at an event in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

At a time when her government is mired in school jobs scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government’s top priority is to create huge job opportunities for the youths in the state so that they do not have to go anywhere.

“There is no need for educated youths to leave Bengal, jobs will come to their doorsteps. Left parties ruined the state during their 34 years of rule. When we came to power, we introduced many development schemes. Now, our prime agenda is to create employment opportunities,” said Banerjee speaking at a programme for the distribution of appointment letters to beneficiaries of the Utkarsha Bangla scheme organised by the Technical Education Department at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

“The employment rate decreased by 45 per cent elsewhere in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21, but Bengal created 40 per cent more jobs at that time. We don’t allow disruptions that hurt the common man. A party which rules Delhi only wants disruption. Some of these parties never project the achievements of Bengal. A section of media also does the same. Such attitude forbids dissemination of necessary information on ways we can help investors and entrepreneurs,” she said in a veiled dig at the BJP. Banerjee claimed that her government’s “Duare Sarkar (Government at doorstep)” project became very popular in the state.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “People know Duare Sarkar was a bluff and ‘Duare Chakri (Job at doorsteps)’ will also prove a bluff in the future. She basically distributed appointment letters for private jobs and not for government jobs. So, she should feel ashamed instead of taking credit.”

— WITH PTI INPUTS

