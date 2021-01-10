Your concern for farmers fake: TMC minister to Nadda

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday targeted the BJP over the farmers’ protest against farm laws enacted by the Centre as BJP national president J P Nadda visited Burdwan to launch two party campaigns aimed at wooing farmers in the state ahead of Assembly polls.

Health Minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said the BJP was “insensitive” to farmers pointing out to the agitations near Delhi and highlighted the welfare initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banejee in the agricultural sector.

“There are two ‘Ms’. One ‘M’ is insensitive to the plight of farmers. Everyone knows who is this M. Then there is another ‘M’. Mamata Banerjee who has worked for farmers with an honest heart. People of India have seen this,” Chandrima Bhattacharya told a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that BJP’s concern for farmers of the state is a sham as its leaders do not bother about those protestingwithin the striking distance of Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said BJP leaders have time to travel across the country and “shed crocodile tears” for farmers but not pay any heed to those protesting against the farm laws.

“BJP leaders are coming to Bengal and going to other places. But they don’t listen to the farmers who are protesting outside Delhi. The BJP’s concern for the farmers is a pure sham,” she pointed out.

“Today, people are coming to Bengal and pretending to be farmers’ friends. But I ask them to look at Delhi. Why not visit the agitating farmers first and talk to them. It is Mamata Banerjee who sent a delegation in support of the agitating farmers near Delhi border. She herself connected with the agitating farmers over phone and extended her solidarity,” added Bhatacharya.

“We have won Krishi Karman awards for years. In other states, the premium for crop insurance is paid by farmers. Here in Bengal the state government pays it. Here in Bengal, our state government pays Rs 2 lakh if any member of a farmer’s family aged between 18 and 60 years passes away. In Bengal 92 per cent of farmers, around 55 lakh have Kisan credit cards. People in Bengal, including farmers, know they (BJP) are fake and their concern is fake,” added Bhattacharya.

The TMVC government has decided to convene a special Assembly session on January 27 to discuss the Centre’s farm laws that are being opposed by farmers camping on the Delhi border.

State education and parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would also be discussed at the special session.