‘Young blood’: TMC may cap age bar of students’ wing at 25

AS PART of its reforms to streamline the party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to reduce the upper age limit of the members of its students’ wing to bring in young blood.

The decision was taken after finding that its members, in most of the students’ unions where the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad is in control, are from a significantly higher age bracket of 30 to 32 years. According to sources in the party, the party is contemplating making the upper age limit for members of its student’s wing to 25 years.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Trinankur Bhattacharya has confirmed the development. “We are holding talks in this regard. Soon, all will get to know,” he said.

A senior leader of the party said, “We have observed that people who have passed out of college and universities a long time ago and are 30-32 years old control the student unions in various universities. There is a proposal to fix the specific age bracket to 25 years. This will ensure that those in the age bracket of 20 to 21 years get the opportunity to work in the party.”

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also advocated in favour of reducing the age limit for its members in the students’ wing. Banerjee had also said that politicians too should have a retirement age.

The TMC observes August 28 as the foundation day of the Trinamool Chatra Parishad. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are scheduled to address a rally at Mayo Road on August 29 to mark the foundation day of TMCP as August 28 is a Sunday.