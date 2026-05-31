‘You should be ashamed’: Mamata’s heated hospital exchange hours after Abhishek Banerjee faces stone pelting

Clips of Mamata Banerjee allegedly rebuking the CEO of the private hospital has gone viral. In the footage shared by BJP state spokesperson Debjit Sarkar, the former CM is purportedly heard telling the CEO, “Sorry… you have done the wrong thing. Please remember the help we have done for you. God will not excuse you… You never treated a patient; you should be ashamed. Everybody will remember this arrogance… You are running the hospital, threatening the doctors because the BJP is in power.”
In a press conference on Saturday night, she alleged that the BJP government was “threatening all hospitals not to admit” Abhishek Banerjee, who is her nephew. “Both hospitals (where Abhishek was taken) mentioned the seriousness (of his injuries). He was admitted in the ITU (intensive therapy unit),” she said. She also claimed that the CEO of the private hospital had told her that he was getting “threat calls” from police and BJP leaders, allegedly warning him not to admit Abhishek. “The way he (Abhishek) was attacked, he could have been dead on the spot. Doctors said he has blood clot marks all over his body, his pressure is fluctuating and doctors did not want to discharge him, but to save their jobs, they had to,” Mamata Banerjee claimed.
The BJP has criticised her intervention, and questioned whether she was trying to get Abhishek Banerjee admitted in a hospital in an attempt for him to evade CID summons related to the West Bengal signature forgery case, scheduled for Monday.
Sharing a video of Mamata Banerjee at the hospital, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “Shame on Mamata Banerjee for her conduct at the hospital emergency ward. Is this an attempt to evade the CID summons to Abhishek Banerjee? Patients who genuinely need treatment should not suffer because of political pressure. No one is above the law.” He also claimed medical reports indicated that Abhishek had suffered no serious injuries, and accused Mamata of threatening the CEO of the hospital.
The private hospital has not released a statement regarding the incident, and the CEO did not respond to calls and messages from The Indian Express seeking a comment.
At this point, locals allegedly pulled the MP from the motorcycle, heckled him, chanted “chor, chor”, and pelted him with stones, shoes, and eggs. State police and central forces then intervened took Abhishek to safety.
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Following this, he was taken to the private hospital before being transferred to a second private medical facility. He was out of hospital at around 11 pm.
The TMC has alleged that incident was orchestrated by the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP claimed it had no involvement in the incident and that it was a spontaneous public response.
On Sunday, police said five people have been arrested and two detained in connection with the incident.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More