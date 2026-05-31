‘You should be ashamed’: Mamata’s heated hospital exchange hours after Abhishek Banerjee faces stone pelting

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that a private hospital was pressured into not admitting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after he faced stone-pelting on Saturday in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, where he went to meet the family of a party worker who was killed in alleged post-poll violence.

Clips of Mamata Banerjee allegedly rebuking the CEO of the private hospital has gone viral. In the footage shared by BJP state spokesperson Debjit Sarkar, the former CM is purportedly heard telling the CEO, “Sorry… you have done the wrong thing. Please remember the help we have done for you. God will not excuse you… You never treated a patient; you should be ashamed. Everybody will remember this arrogance… You are running the hospital, threatening the doctors because the BJP is in power.”

Shame on @MamataOfficial for her conduct at the hospital emergency ward. Is this an attempt to evade the CID summons to Abhishek Banerjee? Patients who genuinely need treatment should not suffer because of political pressure. No one is above the law. https://t.co/91pLrrXewC pic.twitter.com/F3o0vI1X8J — Debjit Sarkar (@Bjp_Debjit) May 31, 2026

In a press conference on Saturday night, she alleged that the BJP government was “threatening all hospitals not to admit” Abhishek Banerjee, who is her nephew. “Both hospitals (where Abhishek was taken) mentioned the seriousness (of his injuries). He was admitted in the ITU (intensive therapy unit),” she said. She also claimed that the CEO of the private hospital had told her that he was getting “threat calls” from police and BJP leaders, allegedly warning him not to admit Abhishek. “The way he (Abhishek) was attacked, he could have been dead on the spot. Doctors said he has blood clot marks all over his body, his pressure is fluctuating and doctors did not want to discharge him, but to save their jobs, they had to,” Mamata Banerjee claimed.

The BJP has criticised her intervention, and questioned whether she was trying to get Abhishek Banerjee admitted in a hospital in an attempt for him to evade CID summons related to the West Bengal signature forgery case, scheduled for Monday.

Sharing a video of Mamata Banerjee at the hospital, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “Shame on Mamata Banerjee for her conduct at the hospital emergency ward. Is this an attempt to evade the CID summons to Abhishek Banerjee? Patients who genuinely need treatment should not suffer because of political pressure. No one is above the law.” He also claimed medical reports indicated that Abhishek had suffered no serious injuries, and accused Mamata of threatening the CEO of the hospital.

The private hospital has not released a statement regarding the incident, and the CEO did not respond to calls and messages from The Indian Express seeking a comment.

On Saturday, when Abhishek Banerjee went to Sonarpur to visit the TMC worker’s family, he was met with aggressive demonstrations, including “go back” slogans and black flags. Due to the narrowness of the access road to the worker’s residence, his vehicle could not pass, so he switched to a motorcycle to reach the house.

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At this point, locals allegedly pulled the MP from the motorcycle, heckled him, chanted “chor, chor”, and pelted him with stones, shoes, and eggs. State police and central forces then intervened took Abhishek to safety.

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Following this, he was taken to the private hospital before being transferred to a second private medical facility. He was out of hospital at around 11 pm.

The TMC has alleged that incident was orchestrated by the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP claimed it had no involvement in the incident and that it was a spontaneous public response.

On Sunday, police said five people have been arrested and two detained in connection with the incident.