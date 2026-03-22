‘You shake hands abroad, but once back you call for voter deletions’: Mamata’s SIR swipe at Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that during his visits to foreign countries he “shook hands and seemed to forget everything” but upon his return to India he “called for deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls”.

Taking part in Eid celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who was accompanied by her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, reiterated that she would continue to stand by the people of Bengal and that it was the PM and his party, BJP, who were the “bigger infiltrators”.

“Many people’s names have been deleted from the voter lists in the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise. For this, I have approached the Calcutta High Court and even the Supreme Court. I still hope that people’s rights will be protected. Even if no one stands with you, I will be there — with people from across all religions, castes, and creed—as a member of your own family,” Mamata said.

Attacking Modi, Mamata said, “We will not give up our rights to Modi ji. You go to Saudi Arabia and shake hands there — that is your choice. When you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything. But when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I will say, you are the bigger infiltrator.”

“I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity,” she added.

Accusing the BJP of “capturing the government” in the poll-bound Bengal, the CM said, “I want to say that we will not be scared. They (BJP) have removed everyone and plan to put BJP leaders in those positions. This is a party of thieves, robbers, and goons — a party of ‘gaddars’ (traitors). There are also some traitors who have started taking money from the BJP to split votes.”

Addressing the gathering, Abhishek said, “Remember, there is Ram in Ramzan…Ali in Diwali. By seeing the moon, we celebrate both Eid and Karva Chauth. This is the tradition and culture of our country.”

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“Be it Eid or any other festival, there are four underlying messages: patience, brotherhood, test, and love. These are also the values of humanity. We need to uphold these values and protect them. We must stand united and celebrate festivals of each others’ communities, especially at a time when brothers are made to fight against each other. I will participate in the celebration of your festival, and you will join me in celebrating my festival. That is Bengal’s culture,” he added.

Without naming the BJP, the TMC MP said, “Those who think they will drive people out of this country by deleting their names and by making brothers fight each other must remember that people are ready to sacrifice their lives and will not bow down. On the lines of the famous poet Rahat Indori, I would like to remind that those who come to power are like tenants of a rented house. They must never consider themselves as the owners. India is not the property of any individual. This country is as much mine as it is yours. In India, the sounds of temple bells and namaz reverberate equally.”

“Those who make Hindus and Muslims fight against each other must remember that the spirit of brotherhood in Bengal will remain intact despite their sinister plans. Some say Hindus are in danger, while a few others say that Muslims are in danger. I would urge them to remove their communal glasses, since doing so will make them realise that it is our country, India, that is in danger,” he further said.