Yogi’s ‘favourite cop’ lands in Bengal as Police Observer, warns TMC candidate: ‘Acchi tarah se samjh le’

In a video clip, which has gone viral, Ajay Pal Sharma, flanked by gun-wielding Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, is purportedly seen approaching Khan’s residence, and saying: “Acchi tarah se samajh le ki agar kisi ne badmashi kari, toh uska kayde se ilaz kiya jaayega. (Source: Express Photo)

Just two days before the conclusion of the voting in West Bengal, IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Pal Sharma, joined duty as Police Observer of South 24 Parganas, and was seen issuing a stern warning, especially to TMC candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan.

In a video clip, which has gone viral, Sharma, flanked by gun-wielding Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, is purportedly seen approaching Khan’s residence, and saying: “Acchi tarah se samajh le ki agar kisi ne badmashi kari, toh uska kayde se ilaz kiya jaayega.

“Listen carefully. If there is any mischief, the treatment will be such that crying won’t help.”