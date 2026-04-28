Yogi’s ‘favourite cop’ lands in Bengal as Police Observer, warns TMC candidate: ‘Acchi tarah se samjh le’

Currently posted as Additional CP (Law & Order) in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sharma is considered a favourite of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 07:59 AM IST
UP copIn a video clip, which has gone viral, Ajay Pal Sharma, flanked by gun-wielding Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, is purportedly seen approaching Khan’s residence, and saying: “Acchi tarah se samajh le ki agar kisi ne badmashi kari, toh uska kayde se ilaz kiya jaayega. (Source: Express Photo)
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Just two days before the conclusion of the voting in West Bengal, IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Pal Sharma, joined duty as Police Observer of South 24 Parganas, and was seen issuing a stern warning, especially to TMC candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan.

In a video clip, which has gone viral, Sharma, flanked by gun-wielding Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, is purportedly seen approaching Khan’s residence, and saying: “Acchi tarah se samajh le ki agar kisi ne badmashi kari, toh uska kayde se ilaz kiya jaayega.

“Listen carefully. If there is any mischief, the treatment will be such that crying won’t help.”

“Jahangir’s family members are here. I am telling them—I hear his men are going around threatening people. Tell him that if this continues, I will take note of everything. I will take such an action that even weeping won’t save him later,” Sharma is purportedly heard saying.

To ensure peaceful polling in the second phase, the Election Commission has appointed 11 new Police Observers. South 24 Parganas has received the highest allocation with three observers, including Ajay Pal Sharma.

Currently posted as Additional CP (Law & Order) in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sharma is considered a favourite of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Questioning his deployment as Police Observer in West Bengal, the TMC on Monday said, “Yogi Adityanath’s encounter specialist Ajay Pal Sharma has just been parachuted by the Election Commission as Police Observer for South 24 Parganas. This is the same man whose badge of honour is a body count from “encounters” and whose real speciality is turning the police uniform into a personal ATM and a tool for personal vendettas.”

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Meanwhile, Khan accused the police and Sharma of acting on behalf of the BJP. “They are trying to incite unrest. It won’t work. The BJP will lose deposit here,” the TMC candidate said.

The BJP, however, is yet to comment on Sharma’s viral video.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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