‘Bengal won’t remain silent’: Yogi slams TMC, promises ‘UP-like transformation’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, signalling the start of his high-stakes election campaign in West Bengal’s Sonamukhi. Addressing a massive gathering in the Bankura district, Adityanath opened his speech in Bengali, declaring that the era of “Khela” (play) was over.
“Bangla ar chup thakbe na. E bar khela sesh, Unnayan shuru (Bengal won’t remain silent. This time the games end; development begins),” Adityanath told the crowd.
In a speech lasting roughly 25 minutes, Adityanath drew a parallel between Bengal’s current state and Uttar Pradesh’s a decade ago. He claimed that the “double engine” government, the BJP at both the state and Centre, had transformed UP from a ‘mafia raj’ into a law-abiding economic hub.
“There is no appeasement in Uttar Pradesh anymore; there is satisfaction for all,” he said. “The mafia has been sent on a journey to hell. Young people are getting jobs, and everyone is safe. Bengal needs that same transformation.”
Adityanath criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her silence regarding recent atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. Referring to the brutal killing of a Hindu Dalit across the border, he alleged that the TMC’s silence was a strategic move to protect its “Muslim vote bank”.
“We protested, the BJP protested, but Mamatadi was silent. Her fear is the loss of a specific vote bank over the lives of the marginalised,” he alleged.
Adityanath also invoked the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, urging the people of Sonamukhi to restore Bengal to its former glory. He accused the Congress, the Left, and the TMC of forming an unholy alliance to mislead the youth and create social divisions.
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He alleged that they intentionally create unrest during major religious festivals like Durga Puja and Navratri. “It is time to stand together and resist this kind of politics. Restore the heritage and culture that this state was once known for,” he urged.
Voting in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, followed by counting on May 4.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More