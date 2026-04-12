‘Bengal won’t remain silent’: Yogi slams TMC, promises ‘UP-like transformation’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, signalling the start of his high-stakes election campaign in West Bengal’s Sonamukhi. Addressing a massive gathering in the Bankura district, Adityanath opened his speech in Bengali, declaring that the era of “Khela” (play) was over.

“Bangla ar chup thakbe na. E bar khela sesh, Unnayan shuru (Bengal won’t remain silent. This time the games end; development begins),” Adityanath told the crowd.

In a speech lasting roughly 25 minutes, Adityanath drew a parallel between Bengal’s current state and Uttar Pradesh’s a decade ago. He claimed that the “double engine” government, the BJP at both the state and Centre, had transformed UP from a ‘mafia raj’ into a law-abiding economic hub.