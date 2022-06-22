Yoga Day marked across West Bengal

With ‘Yoga for humanity’ as the theme, International Day of Yoga 2022 was celebrated across the state with zest and fervour on Tuesday. It was celebrated in schools and educational institutes through different social willful associations.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also took part in a Yoga Day programme on the banks of the river Hooghly near Howrah station.

At Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) organised celebrations and also amplified the importance of yoga. They used the AAI’s Multi Utility Building premises for their celebration. The day was also marked by the Metro Railway and Arun Arora, General Manager, Metro Railway and other senior officers participated in a Yoga Session at Belvedere Park Railway Officers’ Club.

The State Bank of India collaborated with Ramakrishna Math, Gaurhati, to celebrate the International yoga day.

A yoga camp was set-up at Vrindavani Maidan in Malda district with many practiced yoga asanas simultaneously.

Amid the serenity of the Mayapur ghats in Nadia district, ISCKON also marked the day. Followed by an inaugural ceremony by Braja Vilas Das, CEO of ISCKON Mayapur, around 500 devotees performed yoga at the Srila Prabhupada Ghat, Mayapur by the Hooghly river.