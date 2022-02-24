Yet to get Cabinet recommendation on reconvening House: Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is yet to receive the mandatory recommendation from the state cabinet for summoning the state Assembly.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a recommendation to the Governor for summoning the Assembly. However, Dhankhar termed the same as ‘constitutionally deficient’. Dhankhar, who has been engaged in a series of face-offs with the TMC government since assuming office in July 2019, said that the Budget papers for 2022-23 were sent to him for consideration “without giving proper attention”.

“The state Budget papers for 2022-23 were sent to me for consideration. They can be considered only after the state Assembly is summoned and a due notification issued. But I am yet to receive a recommendation from the state cabinet for summoning the state Assembly. Assembly can be summoned only on the recommendation of the cabinet,” Dhankhar said.

The Budget session of the Assembly is likely to begin on March 7 and the state Budget is likely to be placed in the House the day after. The Budget session has been delayed by a month due to elections to 108 civic bodies in the state.

The Governor further claimed that there is a lot of disinformation going around about files and decisions pending at the Raj Bhavan.