Yatish Kumar’s poetry collection ‘Aavirbhav’ released in Kolkata

Writer Yatish Kumar’s poetry collection ‘Aavirbhavwas ‘ was released at the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair with the signatures of senior writers Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Rajyavardhan, Priyankar Paliwal and Vinay Mishra on Friday.

The compilation of poems on 11 important events of Hindi literature received a lot of appreciation from the speakers and the audience. The release and a discussion on the second poetry collection by Kumar were organised by Rajkamal Prakashan Group and Radhakrishna Paperbacks.

Litterateur Yatish Kumar, Smita Goyal and Ritu Tiwari were also present on this occasion.

Talking about the collection, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh said this kind of experiment is new in Hindi literature.

“There has been a tradition of writing poems on poems, but to my knowledge, this is the first work on prose. A new craft has been introduced. It will inspire the readers to access the original works,” he added.