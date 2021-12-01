scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Yashwant Sinha admitted to hospital with severe back pain

By: PTI | Kolkata |
December 1, 2021 10:02:19 am
Yashwant Sinha in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

Former Union minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha was admitted at the state-run SSKM hospital here after he complained of severe back pain, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

The octogenarian politician was taken to the SSKM hospital on Tuesday where he is undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Block, they said.

A team of four doctors is supervising the treatment of 84-year-old Sinha who is “at the moment a bit better”, they said.

“He is better now. We are keeping a constant watch on him,” a senior doctor of the SSKM Hospital said.

