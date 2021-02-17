Yash Dasgupta, several other Tollywood actors join BJP in Kolkata

Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta Wednesday joined the BJP along with several other Tollywood actors in Kolkata. Dasgupta was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.

“The BJP has always given opportunities to the youth. All of us have to work for a change for the better. I respect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But I wanted to join BJP to work for the people of the state,” said Dasgupta, who is considered to be a close friend of TMC MP and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan.

Dasgupta had made his Tollywood debut with the Bengali film ‘Gangster’ in 2016. He has acted in Bengali films such as ‘One’, ‘Mon Jaane Na’, ‘Total Dadagiri’, ‘Fidaa’ and ‘SOS Kolkata’. Before his debut for the big screen, he had featured in TV serials such as ‘Bandini’, ‘Adaalat’ and ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’.

The other Tollywood actors who joined BJP along with Dasgupta on Wednesday were Raj Mukherjee, Ashok Bhadra, Meenakshi Ghosh, Mallika Banerjee, Papiya Adhikari, Soumili Ghosh Biswas and Emila Bhattacharjee.

The development comes at a time when speculation has been rife about Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the BJP after he recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai. Chakraborty had, however, said that the duo did not discuss politics during the meeting.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has witnessed an exodus of leaders who have switched over to the saffron party. Among the heavyweight Trinamool leaders who have recently joined the BJP are former ministers Rajib Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari.

Throwing a direct challenge to Adhikari, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she would contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Nandigram. Adhikari had won from Nandigram in 2016.

The Bengal election is all set to be a three-cornered fight between Trinamool, BJP and the alliance between Left, Congress and Furfura Sharif cleric Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Force.