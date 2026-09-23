Xi-Modi consensus paves way for stronger India-China bilateral ties: Chinese envoy

THE SEPTEMBER 12 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi has laid the foundation for stronger bilateral ties, Chinese Consul General Xu Wei said at the 2026 Chinese National Day Reception in Kolkata on Tuesday.
JPG
“The most important consensus they reached is that China and India should be partners,” Xu said, addressing the gathering to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
The event was attended by senior diplomats, state officials and dignitaries including Ashish Middha, Head of the Branch Secretariat at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Priya Yadav, Joint Secretary at the Office of the Chief Secretary, West Bengal government.
Xu said bilateral trade between China and India had reached $125 billion (approx. Rs 11.99 lakh crore) between January and August 2026, a 22.6% increase year-on-year. Indian exports to China rose 41% during the period.
He said the two countries should focus on development, which he described as “the greatest common ground” between them, strengthen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, and address each other’s economic and trade concerns in a balanced manner.
Highlighting improved regional connectivity, Xu praised the official resumption of direct flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi by China Southern Airlines, describing it as a key driver to further ease business travel and people-to-people movement.
The envoy said the resumption of the direct flight would further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Xu said the flight was officially resumed on Monday.
Story continues below this ad
Referring to the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi, Xu reiterated Xi’s call for Global South countries to uphold multilateralism and international law.
He said China had proposed an open-source and inclusive artificial intelligence initiative, digital industry cooperation and intelligent manufacturing cooperation under the BRICS framework. China will also establish a BRICS AI open-source community and a digital ecosystem cloud platform, besides launching a youth exchange programme for scientific and technological innovation, he said.
Xu also highlighted China’s economic performance which he said remained robust despite global geopolitical friction, stating that its GDP reached $10.42 trillion in the first half of 2026, a 4.7 per cent year-on-year increase. Total imports and exports stood at $3.73 trillion during the period, he said.
High-end manufacturing, the digital economy and modern services contributed more than 40 per cent to China’s economic growth, Xu said, as the country began implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan.
Story continues below this ad
Focusing on the diplomatic jurisdiction of Eastern India, particularly West Bengal, Consul General Xu noted that the region plays a pivotal role in strengthening ties. The Kolkata Consulate has organised several outreach programmes, including the China Film Festival, International Chinese Language Day and the Dragon Boat Race.
The Consulate also hosted the Yunnan Art Troupe and a Chinese food festival in Kolkata, while delegations of Indian artists, mainstream media representatives and acupuncture practitioners visited China as part of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Closing his remarks ahead of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, Xu called on stakeholders across Eastern India to implement the consensus reached by the top leadership of the two countries to promote regional stability, peace and mutual prosperity.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More