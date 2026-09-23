Xi-Modi consensus paves way for stronger India-China bilateral ties: Chinese envoy

THE SEPTEMBER 12 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi has laid the foundation for stronger bilateral ties, Chinese Consul General Xu Wei said at the 2026 Chinese National Day Reception in Kolkata on Tuesday.

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“The most important consensus they reached is that China and India should be partners,” Xu said, addressing the gathering to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The event was attended by senior diplomats, state officials and dignitaries including Ashish Middha, Head of the Branch Secretariat at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Priya Yadav, Joint Secretary at the Office of the Chief Secretary, West Bengal government.