‘Worse than Lanka’: Mamata on fuel price hike

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over frequent fuel price hikes, saying that India’s condition has become worse than that of neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat in Kolkata, Banerjee said the central government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the economic crisis in the country instead of using central agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its political opponents.

“Sri Lanka’s economic condition is bad but India’s is worse. The Centre has no plan to deal with the fuel price hike. The BJP is responsible for this crisis. It is their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Every day, prices of other commodities are increasing as an impact of the fuel price hike. The situation has become really bad,” said Banerjee.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 40 paise a litre each on Monday. This is the 12th increase in prices after a four-and-a-half-months-long hiatus in rate

revision.

‘Governor sitting on files on key appontments’

CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar of dilly-dallying over files related to appointments to key state government posts.

Banerjee said documents pertaining to appointments of Lokayukta member, chairman of the Human Rights Commission and Right to Information commissioners have been lying with him for his approval for six months.

“The governor is not clearing files. Even a day before, he refused to clear the budget. I had to ring him up to remind the governor that it’s his obligation… For approving the budget, too, he has queries. What is going on? Everywhere (in non-BJP ruled states), they are running a parallel government by appointing governors,” the Trinamool Congress supremo told reporters at the state secretariat.

She also said the apex court sometimes directs the state government to fill up important vacancies, but with Dhankhar not clearing files, the appointments are stuck. With PTI inputs