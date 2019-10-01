Get traffic input on Google map, plan Puja trips accordingly: Kolkata Police

This Durga Puja, Kolkata Police will provide real-time traffic inputs to pandal-hoppers on Google map to help people gauge the rush and time required for reaching their favourite pandals in the city. On Monday Kolkata Police launched its Puja guide and shared traffic bulletin, during which it said the initiative will help the people of Kolkata get to their chosen destinations quickly and seamlessly during the Durga Puja days.

Advertising

Google will also offer the updated road restrictions and one-way information on its map as shared directly by the traffic police, enabling people to get to their destinations quickly and conveniently by identifying alternative routes.

Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma said that they are making plans keeping rain in mind. During the launch, Sharma also shared the success story of Safe Drive Save Life campaign.

“The campaign has helped curb road accident. A number of deaths have come down, while our revenue has increased,” said Sharma.

The police also launched an identity badge, specially designed for children. It would be beneficial to trace children who get lost in a large crowd.