World Humanitarian Day: Human rights totally violated in Kashmir, reiterates Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday once again asserted that human rights have been “totally violated” in Kashmir with the way Article 370 was abrogated and urged people to pray for peace in the Valley.

This time she reiterated her views on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day on Monday.

“Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir,” she tweeted on Monday.

She further tweeted, “Human rights is a subject very close to my heart. In 1995, I was on the road for 21 days to protect human rights violations against deaths in lock-ups.”.

To this the West Bengal BJP lashed out at Chief Minister Banerjee and said wryly she is speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said Banerjee’s assertions seem driven by her muslim appeasement efforts.

“It seems she is busy appeasing minority community, that is why she has started speaking the language of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Her comments are actually helping Pakistan. We condemn it,” Basu said, adding if she keeps on making such comments, people of Bengal would soon march to her residence and she would face fierce protest.

This is not the first time the West Bengal chief minister expressed her concern over Kashmir. During an Independence Day event, she had said the process of abrogation of Article 370 was flawed.

“I will not get into arguments whether (abrogation of) Article 370 was right or wrong. But the process was wrong. It was done in an ambiance of fear, using guns and bayonets, in an unconstitutional manner,” said Banerjee, addressing a party programme in Behala.

On Monday, Banerjee also condemned the killing of a journalist in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, Banerjee said, “I am shocked and saddened to hear about the killing of young journalist Ashish Janwani and his brother in Uttar Pradesh. Unacceptable. My condolences to the grieving family and the Dainik Jagran team.”

Banerjee also condoled the death of former Bihar Chief minister Jagannath Mishra. “Saddened at the passing away of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra ji. Condolences to his family and his admirers,” she tweeted.