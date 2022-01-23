World Bank clears Rs 1000-crore loan for Bengal, says state government

THE WORLD Bank has approved a loan of around Rs 1,000 crore ($125 million) for the West Bengal government, a government statement said on Saturday. The loan is being given mainly for several development projects related to social protection, a press release said. This comes as the state administration has been facing a financial burden, especially amid the process of paying allowances under several social security schemes.

The press release added, “The World Bank has approves a loan of $125 million (Around Rs 1,000 crore) to West Bengal for inclusive social protection – A huge recognition of the honourable Chief Minister’s Schemes of social pension to the vulnerable groups of the society.”

It said, “The World Bank communique states that West Bengal runs more than 400 programmes which provide social assistance, protection, care services and jobs through an umbrella platform, ‘Joy Bangla’, the state’s unified delivery system with focus on vulnerable groups such as women, elderly, tribal and scheduled castes, people with disabilities and those in the disaster-prone coastal regions. The unique ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme has been able to ensure improved and faster identification of beneficiaries, providing service delivery at the doorsteps of the citizens and monitoring benefit delivery will get impetus under this World Bank-assisted social protection scheme.”

The state said,“The loan under the ‘West Bengal Building State Capability for Inclusive Social Protection’ operation will strengthen the capability of this state to expand coverage and access to social assistance and targeted service for poor and vulnerable groups of the state.”