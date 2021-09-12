Workers set to shape BJP’s Bhabanipur campaign: Dilip Ghosh

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said his party will throw its full organisational might behind Priyanka Tibrewal, its candidate opposite Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-election, adding that the workers will give shape to a campaign targeting every voter in the constituency in order to ensure her victory.

Addressing a press conference, with Tibrewal seated alongside him, Ghosh said, “Though we have an election committee, our workers and organisation will be at the heart of the campaign in Bhabanipur. We have started organising small meetings in booths and mondols (part units). The plan is to reach out to every voter, engage directly with them. We have started work on it. Our MLAs will also reach out to people there. No big rallies are usually organised during bypolls.”

Party leaders, including the nominee herself, held a meeting at the BJP’s Hastings office on Saturday to chalk out its strategy for the bypoll.

“Let them fight Priyanka. We have defeated them in court (read: the Calcutta High Court order directing CBI to probe alleged incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal). Now, will defeat them in these polls,” Ghosh added. The Bhabanipur bypoll, as also the polling for the Samserganj and Jangipur seats of Murshidabad district, will be held on September 30.

“The Trinamool has put in its entire cabinet to work in Bhabanipur. We have also pressed our top leaders into action here,” he said.

On Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee being asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi again on September 21 in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case, Ghosh said, “It is normal. Investigating officers may call anyone if they are not satisfied with his/her replies. Here, our leaders having no connection with crime are being summoned. Our MP Jagannath Sarkar has been questioned many times by the CID despite having nothing to do with the murder of an MLA.”