Workers’ deaths in Purulia: BJP delegation meets Governor, submits plea for CBI probe

A state BJP delegation on Wednesday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhawan and demanded a CBI inquiry into the deaths of two party workers during alleged police firing in Purulia district last month. The delegation submitted a memorandum in this regard and requested the governor to look into the matter. Two BJP workers — Niranjan Gope and Damodar Mondal — were killed on August 27 in Joypur area of Purulia during violence over formation of panchayat boards.

The police had claimed there was no firing from their end, while TMC had alleged that both persons were killed by “outsiders”.

“On August 27, during formation of gram panchayat boards in Purulia district, two of our workers were killed in police firing. The ruling TMC was using the police to stop the Opposition, especially BJP, from forming panchayat boards in places where it did not receive a majority. This process of using police to stop us is anti-democratic and unconstitutional. We have requested the governor to look into this. At the same time, we have demanded a CBI inquiry into the deaths of our workers in Purulia,” said state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar, who was a part of the delegation.

“The violence against BJP workers needs to stop. We have lost our faith in the state administration for conducting an impartial probe into the deaths of our workers. Therefore, it is important that there be a probe by a central investigation agency. If needed, we will move court in this regard,” said the party vice-president.

