Work on Kalighat skywalk to start by month-end: KMC

IN ALL probability, work on the much-awaited Kalighat skywalk will start by the month-end and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was able to iron out differences with hawkers in the area who have agreed to be relocated.

Work on demolishing and clearing the temporary shops around Kalighat Kali temple area will start by the month-end, while construction work will start a month later.

The Rs 200-crore project was announced in 2018 but was stalled due to problems over relocation of hawkers. Once completed, like the Dakshineswar Kali temple skywalk, the Kalighat Kali temple skywalk will be a landmark for the city.

According to KMC, the process of relocating hawkers from the area to Hazra Park has begun. Earlier, the KMC erected stalls for 174 hawkers in Hazra Park and distributed the stalls through lottery system. However a section of hawkers had disagreed. However, KMC administrator Firhad Hakim and Debashish Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari, held talks with the hawkers and ended the impasse.

“Through talks, we have been able to convince the hawkers and they have agreed to be relocated. The hawkers said it will take time for them to re-establish business in the new area and they may incur losses. KMC agreed to pay each of the hawkers Rs 10,000 as relocation cost. This was done so that they could carry their goods to the new market. They were also told that KMC would campaign throughout the city making people aware of the new market at Hazra Park,” said a senior KMC official.

The sky walk will be 350 metres long and 10 metres wide. It will not only ease traffic in the area but will facilitate smooth passage and entry for visitors to Kalighat temple.