Words used by masses should enter vocabulary for growth of language: CM

IT IS necessary to include words used by the masses in the the vocabulary of a language for its evolution and growth, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a programme organised to mark International Mother Language Day, Banerjee said, “We have to embrace other words and phrases which are used and understood by a lot of Bengalis. ‘Maa’ is a universally understood word but many address their mother as ‘Amma’.

Those who have migrated here from Bangladesh use certain phrases which were not used by people in West Bengal. Language is like a flowing river. It is my humble submission to linguists and experts that there is no harm in incorporating words to enrich our vocabulary without changing the basic spirit of the language.”

The CM also appealed to youngsters to embrace their mother tongue and speak in their native language at home.

“There is a need for Bengali youths to study in English for employability and enhance their skills in the international market. However, there is a tendency among a section of youngsters not to use mother tongue while speaking at home. Why don’t you speak in Bengali at home, during dinner, during a conversation with your near ones, and while performing daily chores? Bengali boys and girls must speak in their mother tongue,” said Banerjee.

At the programme, a portal named ‘Moner Bangla Apon Bangla’ was launched to reach out to the Bengali diaspora living across the globe.

“This portal will serve the purpose of connecting hearts and minds,” said the CM.

Later in the day, Banerjee said her government respects and recognises a large number of languages spoken in the state.

“As we celebrate Bhasha Diwas, I wish to reiterate that our government not only respects the various languages prevalent in Bengal, but also celebrates them.”