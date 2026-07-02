Won’t use you for political interests: CM Suvendu Adhikari to West Bengal Civil Service officers

Addressing WBCS officers for the first time since assuming office, Adhikari said, “We will not use you, nor will we turn you into political workers for elections.” He added his government would respect professional standing and rank of officers.

By: Express News Service
2 min readKolkataJul 2, 2026 05:11 AM IST
Won’t use you for political interests: CM Suvendu Adhikari to West Bengal Civil Service officersWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Express File Photo)
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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday assured West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers that his government would not use the administration for political interests, while keeping the state’s administrative structure neutral and free from political influence.

Addressing WBCS officers for the first time since assuming office, Adhikari said, “We will not use you, nor will we turn you into political workers for elections.” He added his government would respect professional standing and rank of officers.

Read | ‘Those not in voters’ list won’t get govt money’: Suvendu says 26 lakh applications rejected

The Chief Minister said some officials at the lower levels had become involved in corruption because of “fear, pressure or other reasons” and stressed that the administration must be brought out of that situation. With an emphasis on the importance of the official’s cooperation, Adhikari indicated a change in the way their work would be evaluated.

He alleged that administrative discipline during the TMC rule broke down over the years and many officers had been compelled to function within that environment. Rebuilding the administrative structure, he said, was among his government’s priorities.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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