Won’t use you for political interests: CM Suvendu Adhikari to West Bengal Civil Service officers

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday assured West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers that his government would not use the administration for political interests, while keeping the state’s administrative structure neutral and free from political influence.

Addressing WBCS officers for the first time since assuming office, Adhikari said, “We will not use you, nor will we turn you into political workers for elections.” He added his government would respect professional standing and rank of officers.

The Chief Minister said some officials at the lower levels had become involved in corruption because of “fear, pressure or other reasons” and stressed that the administration must be brought out of that situation. With an emphasis on the importance of the official’s cooperation, Adhikari indicated a change in the way their work would be evaluated.