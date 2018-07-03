‘Won’t tolerate irregularities in admission process’, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Asutosh College in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo) Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Asutosh College in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid a surprise visit to Asutosh College and warned of stern action against those who were indulging in irregularities during the admission process.

The visit comes following reports of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members allegedly meddling in admission process in colleges.

“This was a surprise visit. I have also asked my education minister to look into the matter and inform others about the same. If someone thinks that he will extort money from students to suit his individual interest then action will be taken against him. We will not tolerate it,” Mamata said.

“I had studied in this college and was also into students politics. I have not received any complaints from anyone here. But I would like to appeal to all student unions, college staff and principals to keep a watch so that children can study without any hindrance. We have to treat this as a sensitive issue and ensure that students do not face any obstacles in the admission process,” she added.

Mamata graduated from Jogamaya Devi College, the morning section of Asutosh College. She said that many people from economically weak background come for admission to the college and it is a collective responsibility of all to ensure that they don’t face problem.

Mamata on Monday also summoned state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to her residence in Kalighat and directed him to visit colleges to monitor the situation. She also directed other ministers and leaders to visit colleges to find out whether such incidents are taking place.

“I have asked my ministers to make surprise visits to colleges. The police will also do the same. Student unions

are there to help in college admissions. If they indulge in unfair practices, then the government will take strong action against them,” the chief minister said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee also visited two colleges in the northern part of the city — Jaipuria College and Maharaja Manindra Chandra College — and spoke to the students and guardians and inquired about the problem they are facing.

“I had a word with the students and the principal. We have asked the guardians and students to file police complaints if they face any demand for money in lieu of admission,” he said. Chatterjee, who is also the secretary general of the Trinamool Congress, held a meeting with TMCP members.

(With PTI inputs)

