Won’t tolerate extortion in colleges, says WB education minister Partha Chatterjee

State education minister Partha Chatterjee Sunday said that the state government would conduct an inquiry if it receives any complaint of extortion by students’ union leaders. The minister was responding to a query on alleged extortion by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members at Behala College in South Kolkata.

“If we get specific complaint about any such incident, we will definitely investigate. We will not tolerate such things under no circumstances,” Chatterjee said late on Saturday.

As the college is located under his Assembly constituency, the education minister said he will summon the local councillor to know more about the incident. “Earlier there has been no such incident in any of the colleges under my constituency. The principal of the college has claimed that their students were not involved in the alleged incident. However, I will look into the matter and hold talks with all stakeholders,” he said.

Saturday, a section of students at Behala College complained that some TMCP leaders were helping students, who have not received 60 per cent mandatory marks, to get admission in the college in exchange of money. A spokesperson of the college, however, denied involvement of any of its students in the incident. “Maybe some outsiders pretending to be leaders of the student’s union have caused some trouble and taken money from the students. We are looking into the matter,” the spokesperson said.

On the sidelines of an event on Sunday, Chatterjee said the state government is making extra efforts to improve the education sector.