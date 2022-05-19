Won’t tolerate corruption, Mamata tells party leaders, warns of expulsion

Trinamool Congress chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned her party leaders that she would not tolerate any corruption and expel any leader from the party immediately if found indulging in corrupt practices.

Directing the party cadres at the grassroots level to say “ami noi, amra (we, not I)”, the TMC chairperson said the party leaders should work together, and their approach should be collective. “I founded this party with a dream that the party would be the best in India. So, I will not tolerate corruption. If you get someone’s work done and the person wants to give you hundred rupees, then you should ask him to do shopping with the money. I will not tolerate any corruption. Nobody is indispensable at the party. If I heard of corruption, I would expel the person within five minutes,” said Mamata addressing a party meeting at Midnapore College ground.

The Chief Minister said if she goes for an administrative meeting in a district, she will also meet booth-level party workers. “Those who sit on the ground are big workers. Those who sit on the stage are not big,” said Mamata, underlining the importance of booth-level workers in the upcoming panchayat elections. Despite a resounding victory in the Assembly elections and the civic body polls, TMC grassroots level workers remained dissatisfied with the ticket distribution. Many party councillors who did not get tickets contested as Independents and some of them were expelled from the party. Thus, Mamata is treading cautiously ahead of the panchayat polls.

Asking party leaders to “must work for people”, Mamata said, “We become leaders through our works. I like those leaders who work. We have to work for the common man relentlessly and help ordinary people. The real leader stands by the people.”

Banerjee called upon the girls to come forward and contest the panchayat elections. “The girls should come forward and work in villages.

More women should join our team. Similarly, the students and the youths must come forward because they are the future wealth of the party,” she said. Thanking the people of Midnapore on the completion of 11 years of her government, Mamata said, “Midnapore is the land of struggle, the land of revolutionaries. I will return to Midnapore on August 9 for a meeting.”