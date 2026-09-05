‘Won’t happen in Bengal’: Suvendu Adhikari says FIR ordered against teacher for ‘removing tilak’ from student’s forehead

Express News Service

Asserting that “these things will not happen in West Bengal”, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Friday that police have been directed to file an FIR against a teacher who has been suspended by a missionary school in South Kolkata for allegedly removing chandan (sandalwood) tilak from the forehead of a student.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the CM said, “A teacher of a missionary school regularly harassed the student for putting chandan tilak on forehead. The student was humiliated everyday for this and was told to remove the tilak and wash face.”

The matter came to light after the student shared the issue on social media, it is learnt.