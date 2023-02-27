Won’t be mute witness to deterioration of law & order: Governor’s warning to TMC govt

A DAY after Union Minister of State (Home) Nishith Pramanik’s convoy was attacked — allegedly by TMC workers — at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said he “will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of law and order anywhere, any time in West Bengal” and that it was his “duty to ensure that West Bengal does not slip into a soft state”.

The ruling TMC has denied the allegations and attributed Saturday’s incident to “people’s anger” against the Centre’s “stepmotherly” attitude towards the state as well as alleged excesses by the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Strong and effective intervention will follow to ensure that the rot is stemmed in the root effectively, and peace and harmony restored,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The statement added, “I have held confidential enquiries in the matter and personally discussed with the Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Shri Nisith Pramanik. It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilised conduct.”

It also said, “Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilised conduct. Anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Violence will be rooted out ruthlessly. The constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour, be he in the police or magistracy or any wing of governance. Any laxity in the maintenance of law and order will lead to chaos and anarchy, which will never be tolerated. Under no circumstances will unruly elements and hooligans be allowed to hold society to ransom.”

The Governor said, “It is my duty to ensure that West Bengal does not slip into a “soft state”.

Rule of law will be established with an iron fist in a velvet glove. Democracy will not be allowed to degenerate into mobocracy. The government will take immediate and perceptible action while dealing with the criminals and upholding the rule of law. Timely and decisive action will be initiated to prevent problems in the future. An action taken report is called-for immediately from the responsible law enforcement authorities.”

The statement on the law and order situation in the state was a first for Governor Bose who has so far maintained a cordial relation with the TMC government after taking charge in November, unlike his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Reacting to the statement, the ruling TMC said the Governor “forgot” to mention the comments of certain BJP leaders who are instigating people, leading to violence.

“Repeatedly such comments are being made by people like Dilip Ghosh and Soumitra Khan but the Governor has somehow either failed to notice or decided to ignore those,” TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar told PTI, asserting that law and order is a state subject.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the governor has “rightly flagged the issue of worsening law and order situation in West Bengal.”

“The Governor rightly feels it is his duty to save the constitutional norms being violated by the miscreants of the ruling TMC,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP organised protests across the state on Sunday to protest the attack on Pramanik’s convoy. BJP supporters gheraoed police stations across the state and criticised the role of the police administration in the state.

Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik told mediapersons on Sunday, “My convoy was attacked from three sides. Miscreants with TMC links are behind this…They attacked with bomb, pistol and pelted stones too at my convoy. It’s a shame for democracy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also Home Minister of the state…”

He added, “I am a Rajbanshi boy and am now a Central minister. Is that why they targeted me? If the TMC wants to beat me up, please give me prior notice… a date and time. I will be present there. The people of North Bengal rejected the TMC. That is why they attacked me.”

He said, “The role of the police is also shameful. When my convoy was attacked, the police were mute spectators.”

The incident took place at Burihat under Dinhata Assembly constituency, Cooch Behar, on Saturday. When Pramanik’s convoy was passing through the area, a group of persons allegedly surrounded the convoy, holding black flags.

The situation escalated as the group and some “BJP supporters” clashed with each other, throwing bricks and stones, smashing the glass window of Pramanik’s car in the process. The minister was safely escorted out of the area by his security personnel.

Pramanik said, “The incident proves that West Bengal is now totally under the control of anti-social elements. This is not possible in a democratic system. The people of the state are watching everything and they will give a fitting reply to the ruling party at the right time.”

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha denied all the allegations and said, “Nisith Pramanik is a hooligan. He planned to create turmoil but local residents and some TMC supporters foiled that plan.”

Another TMC MP, Shantanu Sen, said, “North Bengal people are angry with the BSF as they killed a Rajbanshi youth recently. They basically stopped Pramanik’s convoy.”

BJP state president Sukanta Maumdar on Sunday warned of “retaliation” over Saturday’s incident.

Asserting that the TMC should remember that the saffron party has a “strong base” in north Bengal, Majumdar said that BJP workers would retaliate in case of any such attack in future.

TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said that the BJP, having realised that it is losing political base in Bengal, is trying to “instigate violence” in the state.

