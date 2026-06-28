‘Won’t apply to STs’: Samik Bhattacharya as BJP govt plans to table UCC Bill 

In a social media post, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya wrote, “BJP’s stand in regards to Uniform Civil Code is clear. It is part of the party’s election manifesto and political promise. There is no hide and seek, there is no mask in this.”
(@SamikBJP/ Twitter screengrab)
While the new BJP government is planning to bring in a Bill on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state during the ongoing Assembly session, the party state president Samik Bhattacharya clarified that “nothing in the code will apply to the Scheduled Tribes”.
In a social media post on Saturday, Bhattacharya wrote, “BJP’s stand in regards to Uniform Civil Code is clear. It is part of the party’s election manifesto and political promise. There is no hide and seek, there is no mask in this.”
“We need Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal because rights and duties of all citizens will be the same in the eyes of law. Marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and other issues instead of religion-based personal laws should be under one uniform structure which will strengthen unity, constitutional duality and justice in the country,” Bhattacharya wrote.
“However, an important issue needs to be clarified. Nothing contained in this Code shall apply to the members of any Scheduled Tribes within the meaning of clause 25 of Article 366 read with Article 342 of the Constitution of India, “ Bhattacharya wrote.
“Their constitutionally guaranteed rights, practice, traditions and victims shall remain protected,” he added.
“Therefore creating confusion on UCC is unnecessary. On one hand it is aimed at dual law for all citizens, on the other hand, constitutional rights of scheduled tribes will be protected,” wrote Bhattacharya.
During the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP had promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of being voted to power as part of its manifesto.
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According to sources, a business advisory (BA) meeting was held late Thursday evening at the state Assembly, where tabling of the Bills, including UCC, was discussed.
The Uniform Civil Code is a proposed framework to replace religion-based personal laws with one common set of secular laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens. Rooted in Article 44 of the Constitution, it seeks to promote gender justice and national integration.
The BJP has already implemented UCC in Uttarakhand and passed the law in Gujarat.
Assam became the third BJP state to implement UCC and passed a Bill last month after returning to power in the state
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Uzma Alam, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that implementing UCC would infringe the rights of the minorities.
“We follow the Constitution of India. When you are saying that UCC is being brought for equality of all, why ST is being exempted. Is this a way to target only one community and its beliefs? India is a country known for its diversity. It is an attempt to undermine that. We will see what law they are bringing, what are the provisions in the law and likewise we will take legal steps.”
ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui said, “They will bring the Bill in the Assembly on Monday. I will participate in the debate and oppose it. The newly elected government should think of giving food to those hungry, give jobs, fill vacancies in schools, colleges and police. Instead they are doing all this. This is to shift focus from real problems.”
Speaking on the issue, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Our stand on UCC is very clear. Is it truly being introduced for the welfare of the people? We believe its only purpose is to strengthen religious polarisation. Whenever the UCC is discussed, people should remember that in criminal procedure, we already have a uniform legal framework. If someone commits a crime, it does not matter who they are. India is a country of unity in diversity, and it cannot be viewed through a single lens.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More