Won’t allow eviction of refugees from Centre’s land, will give them pattas: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government would not allow “forcible eviction” of any refugee from the Central government’s land in West Bengal.

Addressing mediapersons at state secretariat, Banerjee said that her government would hand over pattas (land certificates) to all such refugees.

“We have got information that at some places in Bankura district, Ashoknagar and Habra in North 24 Parganas district, the Central government’s organisations have put up eviction notices. However, we will not allow any forcible eviction of any refugee. We will give them dalil (official document) in accordance with their merit,” Banerjee said after chairing a cabinet meeting.

“We are clearly saying that such evictions will not be allowed. Refugees who have been staying on those lands for several years will receive the pattas. Matuas (Bangladeshi refugees) have already been given pattas and those who have not received them so far will get them soon,” she added.

The Chief Minister said that her government has regularised 213 refugee colonies over the last two years and issued 2.79 lakh pattas.

Banerjee also announced that the state Cabinet has given its nod to grant freehold land rights to the unauthorised inhabitants of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s ward number 109.

“Not a single colony will be left out. We are doing it for everyone — be those living on state government land, on private property or on land belonging to central government organisations, like the railways. All refugee colonies in the state, including those in Jadavpur, Behala, Dhakuria, Sonarpur, Ballygunge and Beleghata areas of the city will get such rights,” she said.

The announcement from Banerjee came ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on January 30 when he is scheduled to address the Matua community in Thakurnagar.

Duare Sarkar extended, fifth phase from Jan 27

The Cabinet extended the duration of ”Duare Sarkar” (government at doorsteps) initiative, citing “overwhelming response”.

The drive, which has reached to at least two crore people so far, will be renewed for its fifth phase for 14 days, starting January 27, the government said.

The fourth phase is scheduled to end on January 25.

“With so many people taking part in the initiative and some have come to know about it later on, we have decided to extend it for fifth phase, which will start from January 27 and continue till February 8,” the Chief Minister said.

The Cabinet also sanctioned old age and widow pension for at least 15 lakh applicants. The disbursement process will start from Friday.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, launched a new initiative under which the state government will transfer Rs 10,000 to bank accounts of nine lakh students of Class 12 in government schools and madrasas for purchasing smartphones or tablets.

“The money would be transferred directly to designated bank accounts in seven days. Students can purchase tablet or smartphones of their choice and continue their online education,” said the Chief Minister after interacting with some of the students virtually.