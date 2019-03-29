Won’t allow communal divide: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday vowed that she would protect the communal harmony in the state and never allow the country to be divided on religious lines.

Speaking at a ‘Holi Milan’ celebration at Gitanjali Stadium here, Mamata said, “People from all regions participate in all festivals in Bengal, but people from the BJP come here to spread falsehood. The BJP just chants the name of Ram but do not believe in him. It alleges that Mamata Banerjee does not allow pujas to be performed in Bengal. I challenge them to ask the people who live here. Every festival is celebrated here.”

Asking the people to protect the communal harmony during elections, she said, “We will never let the country to be fragmented. Religion stands for humanity. As long as I am alive, I will not allow Bengal to be divided. The same goes for the country.”