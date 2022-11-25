scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Won’t allow anyone to stop Duare Ration scheme: CM Mamata

Recently, High Court called the scheme ‘illegal”, matter pending in apex court

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Alluding to the recent Calcutta High Court order that ruled the West Bengal government’s “Duare Ration” (ration at the doorstep) scheme “illegal”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would fight all the obstacles to keep the scheme meant for the people running.

Speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said, “The Duare Ration scheme was launched for the people. It will continue in the interest of people. The government will not bow down to anyone’s power.”

“If necessary, I will appeal to the court through the Assembly that the word of judgment does not weep in silence,” she said, adding, “I will go as far as I can for that (Duare Ration)”.

While the chief minister did not make it clear who exactly she meant by “anyone’s power”, a senior TMC MLA pointed to the recent High Court order. “Recently, an organisation of ration dealers approached the Supreme Court raising objections about the state government’s Duare ration scheme. Chief Minister may have hinted at that. On September 28, the Calcutta High Court ruled that the state door ration scheme was “illegal”. Maybe, she pointed to it. The Calcutta High Court in its judgment said the scheme has no “acceptability” in the eyes of the law, and the Duare Ration scheme is illegal and against the National Food Security Act of 2013.”

The state government has already moved the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s order.

A section of ration dealers has objected to the Duare Ration scheme, saying that even if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to implement it, it was not possible for ration dealers to deliver ration door to door. A large section of ration dealers has also demanded additional money from the government, citing additional costs as they would need vehicles for transport.

“By not delivering ration at the doorstep of people, we are doing a favour to the government. It will save a lot of money for the government,” Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, said.

The chief minister on Thursday said that ration dealers have been given an incentive of Rs 480 crore. “I learned that not everyone objected to Duare Ration scheme. I also had a meeting with them. But even if there are 99 per cent good people in the society, 1 per cent think they will only try to profit,” the chief minister said.

The state government launched the Duare Ration scheme on November 16, 2021 –a poll promise made by Mamata Banerjee during the Assembly polls last year.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:36:38 am
