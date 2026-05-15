Women’s helpline, help desks in police stations, geo-tagging-based garbage complaint: Here are the latest initiatives of the new BJP government in Bengal

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Written by Avantika Basu
A series of civic and public safety initiatives, including a plan for an integrated women and child emergency helpline mechanism, geo-tagging-based garbage complaint system, and stricter parking regulations, are the latest announcements from the new BJP government in Bengal.
Speaking to media persons, minister Agnimitra Paul highlighted some of the initiatives on Thursday evening.
Paul addressed concerns regarding women and child safety, saying the government was working toward strengthening emergency support systems across the state.
The government is planning to introduce a women’s emergency helpline (181), Paul announced. According to the minister, any woman dialing 181 will have her exact location immediately identified through geo-tagging and forwarded to the nearest police station for an immediate response.
“The nearest police station will instantly receive the caller’s location through geo-tagging,” Paul said.
She further stated that every police station will have a separate women’s help desk from where emergency assistance would be coordinated and dispatched without delay.
According to Paul, the government is examining ways to create a more integrated and responsive support mechanism for women and children facing distress or emergencies. “We have to ensure that women can move around safely even at night,” she said.
Apart from women’s safety, she also said the government was preparing to introduce a technology-driven system that would allow citizens to report garbage accumulation in real time through a mobile application.
“Just take a picture and send it,” Paul said while explaining the proposed geo-tagging-based complaint mechanism.
According to the minister, residents would be able to upload photographs of garbage dumps or unclean public spaces through the application, which would automatically identify the location using geo-tagging and alert the civic authorities concerned.
“It will have to be cleaned within one to two hours,” she said, stressing that municipal workers would be expected to work quickly after a complaint is registered.
The proposed application is being presented as part of a broader effort to improve municipal responsiveness through digital monitoring and location-based tracking of complaints.
Crackdown on illegal parking
Alongside the sanitation initiative, Paul also announced a crackdown on illegal roadside parking, particularly in crowded urban areas where vehicles parked on both sides of roads often lead to severe traffic congestion.
“For years, illegal parking has been allowed on both sides of roads,” Paul said, adding, “Vehicles will now be parked only on the designated side of the road.”
According to the minister, the government has already taken a “decision” to regulate parking more strictly in order to improve traffic movement and reduce congestion in busy city areas.
Paul also alleged that illegal parking fee collection networks had been operating in several locations.
“In many places, money is being collected illegally,” she said, alleging that unofficial parking collections often do not reach government accounts.
The minister said the administration intends to bring parking operations under tighter monitoring while ensuring that designated parking systems function more transparently.
Though detailed operational guidelines for the proposed parking rules, garbage complaint application, and integrated helpline system are yet to be formally released, the announcements indicate that the state government is preparing a coordinated civic management and public safety push involving municipal bodies, urban administration, and law enforcement agencies.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
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