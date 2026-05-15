Women’s helpline, help desks in police stations, geo-tagging-based garbage complaint: Here are the latest initiatives of the new BJP government in Bengal

Written by Avantika Basu

A series of civic and public safety initiatives, including a plan for an integrated women and child emergency helpline mechanism, geo-tagging-based garbage complaint system, and stricter parking regulations, are the latest announcements from the new BJP government in Bengal.

Speaking to media persons, minister Agnimitra Paul highlighted some of the initiatives on Thursday evening.

Paul addressed concerns regarding women and child safety, saying the government was working toward strengthening emergency support systems across the state.

The government is planning to introduce a women’s emergency helpline (181), Paul announced. According to the minister, any woman dialing 181 will have her exact location immediately identified through geo-tagging and forwarded to the nearest police station for an immediate response.