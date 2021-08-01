Woman’s hair cut off over ‘affair’ with brother-in-law, both driven out of village

A case has been registered and two of the seven accused have been arrested.

A widowed woman’s hair was chopped off allegedly by her husband’s elder brother and some villagers over an alleged “affair” with her brother-in-law. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday at Dabu in the Canning police station area of South 24 Parganas district.

According to local sources, the woman, in her forties, lost her husband around three years ago and lived at her in-laws’ place with her two sons.

It was alleged that she was beaten up and forced to marry her brother-in-law. A bond was drafted as per which the woman and the man were forced to leave the village.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, the Canning police started an investigation into the incident.

A case has been registered and two of the seven accused have been arrested.

Local police sources said since her husband’s death, the woman had been struggling to get by with her children. It was alleged that her husband’s elder brother, Paritosh Sardar, as well as some young men in the neighbourhood, had proposed marriage but she turned them down. She was then threatened with eviction from the village.

According to sources, it was in this situation that the widow’s brother-in-law, Khudiram Sardar, extended a helping hand.

The local police released a statement, saying, “On 29/07/21 (Thursday), a woman from Dabu in the Canning police station area in the South 24 Parganas submitted a written complaint against Paritosh Sardar and seven others.”

Police quoted the complainant as saying that around 5pm on July 28, Wednesday, Khudiram came into her room with her mobile phone saying that her mother was on the line. It was then that Paritosh and the other accused broke in on them claiming that the widow was in an extra-marital relationship with Khudiram.

Hurling insults at the widow and her brother-in-law, the accused also beat her up. They also beat up Khudiram with bamboo sticks before chopping off the complainant’s hair with a razor blade.