‘Woman’s death, thought to be natural, now a murder case’

The death of a 48-year-old doctor, which investigators had originally considered to be a case of natural death, is now being treated as a murder, police sources said on Saturday. Sources said the incident had occurred two months ago on May 22, when a relative of the woman found her body in her house. Police sources said the relative had taken the victim to SSKM Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. No complaint was filed at that time. The woman’s body was then sent for postmortem.

On July 10, police officials collected the postmortem report and discovered that she had died of strangulation, sources said. “In the postmortem report, doctors have mentioned that the death was due to the effects of manual strangulation, which is antemortem and homicidal in nature. Accordingly, a case has been initiated at Rabindra Sarobar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources said that the woman’s brother was detained and is being questioned, as he was the first person to find her body.

