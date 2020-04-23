Woman with Covid gives birth to virus-free boy

Nurses with the newborn and his mother. (Express Photo) Nurses with the newborn and his mother. (Express Photo)

A woman admitted to a hospital in the city of Uluberia in Howrah district with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has given birth to a boy who has tested negative for the virus.

The woman had mild breathing problems when she was brought to Sanjiban Hospital on April 13. She was immediately moved to the isolation ward, and monitored continuously.

“From the very first day, we constantly monitored the mother,” said the hospital’s Director Subhasis Mitra.

“We frequently made multi speciality efforts, and monitored the pregnancy and foetal heart sound regularly.”

The hospital set up a special team comprising a gynaecologist, a paediatrics specialist, and others.

“We avoided caesarean delivery and preferred normal delivery in this case,” said Mitra. “On April 20, she had labour pain and gave birth to a baby boy weighing two kg and 700 grams. Both mother and boy are doing well.”

Hospital authorities said the baby was also in the isolation ward, and they were allowing the mother to breastfeed him.

“We are very cautious,” said Mitra. “We are strictly monitoring the child. The mother has also been asked to maintain safe distance. We are not allowing any visitors. The baby’s father also saw him through video conferencing.”

