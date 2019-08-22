NCW seeks Bengal DGP’s intervention in ‘gangrape’ case of woman who asked for cut money refund

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the West Bengal DGP’s intervention in a case of alleged gangrape of a woman, in which a TMC panchayat member and three of his accomplices have been named as accused.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammad BulBul Alam, along with his aides raped the woman on August 14 in Jalpaiguri district for demanding a return of the “cut money” she had paid to him.

The NCW said in a statement: “The accused is an elected representative supposed to safeguard the interest of his people and on the contrary, he has committed two crimes, one he has taken bribe from people to get them benefits of a social scheme, wherein he is the custodian to ensure that the benefits reach deserving people, and secondly, he has disrespected her and raped her with his accomplices.”

The NCW also said it had served a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, urging him to immediately intervene in the matter and send a detailed action-taken report.

According to sources, Alam had allegedly assured the woman of providing her with a house under the Gitanjali Awas Yojna, and taken Rs 7,000 as “cut money”. The scheme, launched by the state government, provides free shelter to the poor.

After she did not get the house, the woman would allegedly mount pressure on him for a refund of the money.

“According to the complaint, Alam had asked the woman to meet him at an isolated place on August 14. When she reached there, the accused and three of his friends allegedly gangraped her,” said a police officer.

Sources said the woman was also threatened to keep the matter a secret. However, when her family members came to know it, they filed a police complaint on August 19.