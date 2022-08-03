Woman tries to throw slipper at Partha

A woman allegedly threw her slipper at former state minister Partha Chatterjee when he was being taken back to the ED office after a routine medical check-up at ESI Hospital in Joka here on Tuesday.

The slipper flung by the woman, however, missed Chatterjee and fell on the car. The woman, Shubra Ghorai from Amtala in Howrah, who had come to ESI hospital for treatment, said, “I would have found peace had the slipper fallen on his head. He has minted crores of rupees and owns several flats in Kolkata. But, whenever he is brought to the hospital for a medical check-up, police cordon off the entire hospital area in such a manner that it causes immense inconvenience to the common patients. This irritated me today and I hurled my slipper at him,” she said. Police questioned the woman and allowed her to leave.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said, “I don’t support such an act, but it is just a reflection of the rage among the public in general.”

Following a court order, Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee are taken to the hospital for their medical check-up after every 48 hours.