Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Woman stripped, beaten up over ‘extra-marital affair’; 12 arrested

In a purported video of the incident that has gone viral, the woman's alleged partner was also tied to a tree and beaten up by the woman's in-laws and neighbours.

Kolkata crime news, Kolkata woman sexual harassment, bengal woman stripped, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsThe woman, a mother of two daughters, was taken to a hospital by her parents. Her husband works outside the state and she stays with her in-laws who suspected her of having an affair, they said. The man who was beaten up was untraceable, police said.
A woman was stripped and beaten up in the Kulpi area of Diamond Harbour sub-division of South 24 Parganas district allegedly over suspicion of having an extra-marital affair.

In a purported video of the incident that has gone viral, the woman’s alleged partner was also tied to a tree and beaten up by the woman’s in-laws and neighbours. “Twelve people have been arrested with the help of the video clip. The woman filed a complaint at the Kulpi police station on the basis of which the action was taken,” a police officer said.

The incident is believed to have taken place on February 2.

The woman, a mother of two daughters, was taken to a hospital by her parents. Her husband works outside the state and she stays with her in-laws who suspected her of having an affair, they said. The man who was beaten up was untraceable, police said.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 03:09 IST
