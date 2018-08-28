Woman ‘kills self’ after in-laws refused to let her go home for rakhi

The incident took place in Chamrail area of Liluah. (Representational Image) The incident took place in Chamrail area of Liluah. (Representational Image)

A woman hanged herself at her house in Howrah district Sunday after her in-laws allegedly refused to let her go to her parents’ home to celebrate rakhi, police said. The incident took place in Chamrail area of Liluah. The deceased has been identified as Suparna Jana.

“The victim was found dead at her in-laws’ house. Her husband, identified as Arun Jana, has been arrested under the charge of abetment to suicide,” said a police officer. No suicide note was found, the officer added.

According to police sources, Suparna had told her parents that she would be home on Sunday to celebrate rakhi with her brother Surjit Payen and then told her husband about her plans. On hearing about the same, her in-laws allegedly objected, which resulted in a heated argument. A complaint filed by Suparna’s family also claims that she was physically abused, police said. On Sunday morning, she was found hanging in her room. Her family was informed and police also reached the spot.

While Suparna’s husband and in-laws claimed that she committed suicide, the victim’s family has alleged she was murdered. “The cause of death can only be ascertained after we receive the post-mortem report,” the police officer said.

Suparna and Arun had gotten married in 2007. Suparna, who was a resident of Midnapore, had been living in a joint family in Howrah after marriage.

