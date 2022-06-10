scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Cop opens fire outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, kills self

The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: June 10, 2022 4:31:53 pm
She died on the spot, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head, police added (Representational)

A policeman allegedly fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in central Kolkata’s busy Park Circus area on Friday afternoon, killing a woman before shooting himself dead, police said.

The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area, they said.

She died on the spot, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head, they added.

The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...Premium
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...
More Premium Stories >>

“The whole episode lasted for around five minutes,” said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

A huge contingent of police reached the area minutes later and took away the bodies.

More from Kolkata

Preliminary investigations are underway, police said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement