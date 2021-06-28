Woman found living with mother’s decomposed body in Tangra, probe on

Sources said Soma is unmarried and is said to have avoided social circles. She wasn’t even close to her relatives, they added.

Bringing back chilling memories of 3, Robinson Street where police had found Partha De, a software engineer formerly with TCS, living with the skeleton of his sister as well as those of his pet dogs, the decomposed body of a 61-year-old woman was recovered from the custody of his daughter at Shil Lane in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Das, police said, adding that her daughter Soma Das had been living with her mortal remains.

On Saturday night, some neighbourhood locals informed police about foul stench wafting out of the Roy residence. A team from Tangra police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased elderly.

Police said, prima facie, it appears that Soma may have been living with her mother’s body for four days.

“An investigation is underway to find out if she died of natural causes. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. It was recovered in a decomposed state and we suspect it might have been lying unattended inside the house for four days,” an officer said.

Soma, who was also deemed unwell, has been admitted to the NRS Hospital. While locals claimed she is mentally unsound, police said they were in the process of verifying the claim.

Police stumbled onto Partha De and the skeletal remains of his sister on the day his father, who lived in the same apartment, set himself ablaze. De was admitted to a mental hospital and died later.