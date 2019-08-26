Woman found dead with throat slit, daughter held

A woman and her husband were arrested in Kolkata on Sunday for allegedly killing her mother. Sampa Chakraborty (47) was found dead with her throat slit in front of her house in Kolkata in the morning.

Police said the woman’s daughter has confessed to her and her husband’s involvement in the crime. According to a police officer, the body of Chakraborty was found wrapped in a piece cloth on Basudevpur Road in Bakultala area of south Kolkata. The deceased used to live in an apartment in an adjoining lane.

When the police reached her flat, it was locked and there was no trace of her family members. “We broke open the door and recovered some objects, which we suspect to be the crime weapon. We have arrested the daughter and son-in-law in connection with the murder,” said the police officer.

Earlier three persons were detained for questioning. Neighbours told the police that there was a huge quarrel in the family on Saturday night.

“A woman from neighbourhood said she had seen Chakraborty’s daughter and son-in-law carrying something with them that night. Suspecting them to be robbers, she also made a video of their movement near the apartment’s garage. Based on that, we detained them for questioning, during which the daughter confessed to their crime,” the officer added.