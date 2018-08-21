Woman dies after body rejects new kidney

Ajay Nayek from Hyderabad received the liver of Majumdar and was operated upon at a private hospital off EM Bypass. (Representational Image) Ajay Nayek from Hyderabad received the liver of Majumdar and was operated upon at a private hospital off EM Bypass. (Representational Image)

Moumita Chakraborty (24), who had received a kidney from a brain-dead patient, was declared dead at SSKM hospital on Monday morning, a day after the transplant.

“She died of multiple organ failure after her body rejected the newly transplanted organ. The doctors tried their best but she couldn’t be revived,” said an official of the hospital. Moumita was on dialysis before she underwent transplant. Chakraborty was one of the recipients of the organs of Mallika Majumder who was declared brain-dead by the SSKM Hospital on August 17 and her two kidneys and liver were transplanted on three recipients.

“Everyone in the family were really thankful to God believing that Moumita has received a new lease of life. We will always remain obliged to Majumdar’s family,” said a relative of Moumita. Chakraborty, a resident of Khardha in North 24 Parganas, had been suffering from

renal failure. Sanjib Das from Sodepur has received the other kidney of Majumdar. Das is now under observation and is reportedly stable.

“These are critical operations and you cannot say anything before 72 hours,” said a doctor at the hospital.

Ajay Nayek from Hyderabad received the liver of Majumdar and was operated upon at a private hospital off EM Bypass. He too has been kept under observation, a doctor said.

