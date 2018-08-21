Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Woman dies after body rejects new kidney

“Everyone in the family were really thankful to God believing that Moumita has received a new lease of life. We will always remain obliged to Majumdar’s family,” said a relative of Moumita.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 21, 2018 4:21:52 am
The incident took place at around 2.45 am when Rahul (29) came to meet his cousin Navin (28) in Vijay Vihar, said a senior police officer. (Representational) Ajay Nayek from Hyderabad received the liver of Majumdar and was operated upon at a private hospital off EM Bypass. (Representational Image)

Moumita Chakraborty (24), who had received a kidney from a brain-dead patient, was declared dead at SSKM hospital on Monday morning, a day after the transplant.

“She died of multiple organ failure after her body rejected the newly transplanted organ. The doctors tried their best but she couldn’t be revived,” said an official of the hospital. Moumita was on dialysis before she underwent transplant.  Chakraborty was one of the recipients of the organs of Mallika Majumder who was declared brain-dead by the SSKM Hospital on August 17 and her two kidneys and liver were transplanted on three recipients.

“Everyone in the family were really thankful to God believing that Moumita has received a new lease of life. We will always remain obliged to Majumdar’s family,” said a relative of Moumita. Chakraborty, a resident of Khardha in North 24 Parganas, had been suffering from
renal failure. Sanjib Das from Sodepur has received the other kidney of Majumdar. Das is now under observation and is reportedly stable.
“These are critical operations and you cannot say anything before 72 hours,” said a doctor at the hospital.

Ajay Nayek from Hyderabad received the liver of Majumdar and was operated upon at a private hospital off EM Bypass. He too has been kept under observation, a doctor said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
World Photography Day: Dilish Parekh Holds World Record for Largest Camera Collection
Watch Now
World Photography Day: Dilish Parekh Holds World Record for Largest Camera Colle
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement