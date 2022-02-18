Woman cafe owner ‘harassed’ for donation, TMC leader held: Police

A woman cafe owner was allegedly harassed by a group of people on the pretext of donation for a cultural programme. The incident took place in the Lake police station area on Wednesday night.

The woman claimed that a group of young men had been pressuring her for money for several days but she refused to oblige. She alleged that on Wednesday night, 10-12 youths arrived at her cafe at south Kolkata’s Jodhpur Park all of a sudden and attacked her.

Sources said the youths had demanded Rs 50,000 as donation for ‘Jodhpur Park Utsav’, the local cultural event.

The woman further alleged that they snatched her mobile phone and threatened to vandalise her cafe if she didn’t pay up. She then filed a complaint with the Lake police station on Wednesday night.

The woman alleged that as soon as she left the police station, the youths surrounded her again. She said she rang up the police station which sent a team to rescue her and her friends.

Vijay Dutta, a local Trinamool Congress leader, has been arrested in connection with the case. He is claimed to be the main organiser of the event, which is to be held from February 19 to 23.

The police are probing if more people are involved in the matter.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The Trinamool will ask the police to take strict action against anyone involved in this act. The police must identify the culprits and act against them.”

She also approached the West Bengal Women’s Commission over the incident.